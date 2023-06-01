StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Air Industries Group (NYSE:AIRI)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Air Industries Group (NYSE:AIRI – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, Taglich Brothers reissued a speculative buy rating on shares of Air Industries Group in a research note on Thursday, April 6th.

Air Industries Group Trading Down 11.1 %

Air Industries Group stock opened at $3.37 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $10.98 million, a P/E ratio of 7.33 and a beta of 0.89. Air Industries Group has a fifty-two week low of $3.35 and a fifty-two week high of $7.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 1.79.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Air Industries Group

About Air Industries Group

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Air Industries Group stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in Air Industries Group ( NYSE:AIRI Get Rating ) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 10,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned 0.33% of Air Industries Group at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Air Industries Group is an integrated tier 1 manufacturer of precision assemblies and components for mission-critical aerospace and defense applications and is a prime contractor to the U.S. Department of Defense. The company is regarded for its expertise in manufacturing parts and assemblies that are vital for flight safety and performance, including landing gear, arresting gear, engine mounts, flight controls, and jet engine components.

