Stamos Capital Partners L.P. Sells 34,480 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Stamos Capital Partners L.P. lessened its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 43.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,270 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 34,480 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises 1.3% of Stamos Capital Partners L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Stamos Capital Partners L.P.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $3,994,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of GOOGL. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC increased its stake in Alphabet by 1,900.0% during the 3rd quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 300 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. TFO TDC LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 952.6% in the 3rd quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 400 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors own 34.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Alphabet Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $122.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,369,864 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,680,715. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $110.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $100.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 2.32. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $83.34 and a 1 year high of $126.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.56 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.10.

Insider Activity

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.11. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.58% and a return on equity of 22.84%. The business had revenue of $69.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.23 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.41 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 32,379 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.46, for a total value of $3,349,931.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 76,580 shares in the company, valued at $7,922,966.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 32,379 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.46, for a total value of $3,349,931.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 76,580 shares in the company, valued at $7,922,966.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv purchased 415,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $29.29 per share, with a total value of $12,155,350.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 1,709,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,072,045.83. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 732,217 shares of company stock valued at $21,135,371 and sold 761,457 shares valued at $30,739,529. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, February 3rd. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $132.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Loop Capital cut shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $136.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.51.

About Alphabet

(Get Rating)

Alphabet, Inc engages in the business of delivering online advertising, cloud-based solutions that provide enterprise customers with infrastructure and platform services, the provision of communication and collaboration tools, and sales of other products and services such as apps and in-app purchases, hardware, and subscription-based products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.