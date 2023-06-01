Stamos Capital Partners L.P. Sells 34,480 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Stamos Capital Partners L.P. lessened its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 43.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,270 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 34,480 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises 1.3% of Stamos Capital Partners L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Stamos Capital Partners L.P.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $3,994,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of GOOGL. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC increased its stake in Alphabet by 1,900.0% during the 3rd quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 300 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. TFO TDC LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 952.6% in the 3rd quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 400 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors own 34.06% of the company’s stock.
Alphabet Stock Up 0.1 %
Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $122.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,369,864 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,680,715. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $110.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $100.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 2.32. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $83.34 and a 1 year high of $126.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.56 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.10.
Insider Activity
In related news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 32,379 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.46, for a total value of $3,349,931.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 76,580 shares in the company, valued at $7,922,966.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 32,379 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.46, for a total value of $3,349,931.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 76,580 shares in the company, valued at $7,922,966.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv purchased 415,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $29.29 per share, with a total value of $12,155,350.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 1,709,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,072,045.83. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 732,217 shares of company stock valued at $21,135,371 and sold 761,457 shares valued at $30,739,529. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, February 3rd. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $132.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Loop Capital cut shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $136.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.51.
About Alphabet
Alphabet, Inc engages in the business of delivering online advertising, cloud-based solutions that provide enterprise customers with infrastructure and platform services, the provision of communication and collaboration tools, and sales of other products and services such as apps and in-app purchases, hardware, and subscription-based products.
