ssv.network Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $258.76 Million (SSV)

ssv.network (SSV) traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on June 1st. ssv.network has a total market cap of $258.76 million and $10.07 million worth of ssv.network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, ssv.network has traded 1.5% higher against the US dollar. One ssv.network token can currently be bought for $23.36 or 0.00086827 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get ssv.network alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001453 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0188 or 0.00000070 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000034 BTC.

ssv.network Token Profile

ssv.network was first traded on August 31st, 2021. ssv.network’s total supply is 11,012,871 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,076,871 tokens. The official message board for ssv.network is medium.com/bloxstaking. The Reddit community for ssv.network is https://reddit.com/r/ssvnetwork/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ssv.network’s official Twitter account is @ssv_network. ssv.network’s official website is ssv.network.

ssv.network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Secret Shared Validators (SSV) is a protocol for securely splitting a validator key for Ethereum staking between non-trusting operators, ensuring decentralization, fault tolerance, and optimal security. Developed by a team including Ethereum Foundation researchers and stakeholders from Consensus, Coinbase, and Blox Staking, SSV was first discussed in a 2019 theoretical paper. In 2020, the EF awarded a staking community grant to develop the first audited implementation of a SSV configuration, which is being led by Blox Staking with contributions from the community and open public testnets.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ssv.network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ssv.network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ssv.network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ssv.network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ssv.network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.