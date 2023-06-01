SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE) Shares Acquired by M&T Bank Corp

M&T Bank Corp increased its position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE – Get Rating) by 21.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 48,071 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,353 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF were worth $3,305,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 6,339 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $379,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,615 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 14,755 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $869,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 11,271 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $777,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 38,065 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,236,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:KRE opened at $38.97 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $41.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.98. The stock has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a PE ratio of 10.19 and a beta of 1.10. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF has a one year low of $34.52 and a one year high of $68.83.

SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF Profile

SPDR KBW Regional Banking ETF, formerly SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry Index. Its approach is designed to provide portfolios with low portfolio turnover, tracking, and lower costs. As of October 27, 2011, the Company’s holding included Privatebancorp Inc, Webster Finl Corp Conn, Umpqua Hldgs Corp, Firstmerit Corp, East West Bancorp Inc, Fifth Third Bancorp, Fnb Corp Pa, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc and Keycorp New and First Rep Bk San Fran Cali.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.