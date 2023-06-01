Southern Wealth Management LLP Sells 153,253 Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Southern Wealth Management LLP lessened its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Get Rating) by 51.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 146,900 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 153,253 shares during the period. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF makes up 2.2% of Southern Wealth Management LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Southern Wealth Management LLP’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $5,568,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EEM. Bartlett & Co. LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 16.3% in the 4th quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 39,446 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,495,000 after buying an additional 5,536 shares in the last quarter. Haverford Trust Co increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 140.3% during the 3rd quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 31,726 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,107,000 after purchasing an additional 18,525 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advisors Network Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Advisors Network Inc. now owns 67,856 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,367,000 after purchasing an additional 8,554 shares during the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 759,418 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,782,000 after purchasing an additional 97,470 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF stock traded up $0.66 during trading on Thursday, reaching $38.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,499,807 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,726,221. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $39.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.21. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $33.49 and a one year high of $43.23.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.