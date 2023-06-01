Southern Wealth Management LLP Raises Stock Position in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:IGF)

Southern Wealth Management LLP increased its stake in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:IGF – Get Rating) by 14.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,576 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,529 shares during the quarter. Southern Wealth Management LLP’s holdings in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF were worth $943,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new stake in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF during the third quarter valued at about $41,000.

Shares of IGF stock traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $46.47. The stock had a trading volume of 362,974 shares, compared to its average volume of 384,526. iShares Global Infrastructure ETF has a one year low of $39.95 and a one year high of $51.74. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $48.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.63 and a beta of 0.80.

The iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (IGF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global Infrastructure index, a market-cap-weighted index of global infrastructure companies. IGF was launched on Dec 10, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

