Southern Wealth Management LLP Purchases 1,917 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

Southern Wealth Management LLP increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Get Rating) by 22.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,486 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,917 shares during the quarter. Southern Wealth Management LLP’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,885,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 3,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $676,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 2.8% in the third quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,318,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 1,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SouthState Corp grew its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 3,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $549,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of VOT traded up $2.23 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $193.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 187,784 shares, compared to its average volume of 143,297. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $163.55 and a 1-year high of $209.16. The stock has a market cap of $10.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.70 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $190.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $189.68.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

