Southern Wealth Management LLP Grows Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Southern Wealth Management LLP increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 72,068 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,261 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF accounts for 6.2% of Southern Wealth Management LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Southern Wealth Management LLP’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $15,440,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IWF. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Sageworth Trust Co raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 124.3% during the 4th quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 157 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:IWF traded up $2.48 on Thursday, reaching $260.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,557,184 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,500,377. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $246.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $233.62. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $202.05 and a 1-year high of $262.09. The firm has a market cap of $67.32 billion, a PE ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.08.

About iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.