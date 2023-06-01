Southern Wealth Management LLP Cuts Stock Position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE)

Southern Wealth Management LLP lessened its holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE – Get Rating) by 59.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 137,041 shares of the company’s stock after selling 199,038 shares during the period. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF accounts for approximately 0.9% of Southern Wealth Management LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Southern Wealth Management LLP’s holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF were worth $2,302,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 20.0% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 36,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $696,000 after purchasing an additional 6,095 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 14.9% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 271,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,149,000 after purchasing an additional 35,120 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 12.2% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 86,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,651,000 after purchasing an additional 9,418 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 9.4% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,768,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,636,000 after purchasing an additional 152,045 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the first quarter worth about $425,000.

First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

FPE traded up $0.12 on Thursday, hitting $15.95. The company had a trading volume of 963,979 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,361,431. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a 12-month low of $15.23 and a 12-month high of $18.33. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.77.

About First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF

The First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (FPE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that attempts to generate income by investing globally in preferred equities and income producing debt across the market cap spectrum.

