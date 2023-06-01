Soho House & Co Inc. (NYSE:SHCO) Shares Down 5.5%

Soho House & Co Inc. (NYSE:SHCO – Get Rating)’s share price fell 5.5% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $5.85 and last traded at $5.85. 47,426 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 79% from the average session volume of 226,914 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.19.

Soho House & Co Inc. Stock Down 2.3 %

The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.11. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.52.

Get Soho House & Co Inc. alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Soho House & Co Inc.

In other news, Director Richard Caring acquired 5,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.14 per share, for a total transaction of $38,556.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 368,824 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,633,403.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 73.00% of the company’s stock.

About Soho House & Co Inc.

The Membership Collective Group provides global membership platform of physical and digital spaces which connects a vibrant, diverse and global group of members. The members use the MCG platform to work, socialize, connect, create and flourish all over the world. The Membership Collective Group is based in London, the United Kingdom.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Soho House & Co Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Soho House & Co Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.