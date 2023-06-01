SMC (OTCMKTS:SMCAY) Reaches New 1-Year High at $27.51

SMC Co. (OTCMKTS:SMCAY – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $27.51 and last traded at $27.40, with a volume of 59282 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $26.74.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of SMC from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $26.05 and its 200 day moving average is $24.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.81 billion, a PE ratio of 18.70 and a beta of 0.96.

SMC Corp. engages in the manufacture, processing, and sale of automatic control equipment. It also manufactures and sells sintered filters and various types of filtration equipment. It operates through the Automatic Control Equipment and Others segments. The Automatic Control Equipment segment handles the manufacture and sale of air preparation equipment, pressure control equipment, directional control valves, and actuators.

