SkyWest (NASDAQ:SKYW) Sets New 52-Week High at $31.13

Shares of SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $31.13 and last traded at $31.08, with a volume of 369253 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $29.91.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on SKYW shares. Raymond James upgraded SkyWest from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of SkyWest in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of SkyWest from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.75.

SkyWest Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $25.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.02 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

SkyWest ( NASDAQ:SKYW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The transportation company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.09. SkyWest had a net margin of 1.12% and a return on equity of 3.44%. The business had revenue of $691.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $673.84 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that SkyWest, Inc. will post -1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SKYW. Algert Global LLC increased its position in SkyWest by 66.2% in the third quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 132,027 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,147,000 after buying an additional 52,591 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of SkyWest during the fourth quarter valued at $966,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of SkyWest by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 35,867 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $592,000 after purchasing an additional 629 shares during the period. Annandale Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of SkyWest during the third quarter valued at $550,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its holdings in shares of SkyWest by 208.0% during the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 89,232 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,473,000 after purchasing an additional 60,258 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.82% of the company’s stock.

About SkyWest

SkyWest, Inc is the holding company for two scheduled passenger airline operations and an aircraft leasing company. SkyWest’s airline companies provide commercial air service in cities throughout North America with nearly 3,000 daily flights carrying more than 53 million passengers annually. SkyWest Airlines operates through partnerships with United Airlines, Delta Air Lines, American Airlines and Alaska Airlines.

Featured Articles

