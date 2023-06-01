Skyline Champion (NYSE:SKY) Issues Earnings Results

Skyline Champion (NYSE:SKY – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.10, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $491.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $518.80 million. Skyline Champion had a return on equity of 37.64% and a net margin of 15.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.51 EPS.

Skyline Champion Stock Performance

SKY opened at $58.14 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a PE ratio of 8.32 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a quick ratio of 3.01, a current ratio of 3.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.96. Skyline Champion has a fifty-two week low of $43.04 and a fifty-two week high of $76.82.

Get Skyline Champion alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on SKY shares. Craig Hallum increased their price target on Skyline Champion from $65.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Skyline Champion from $54.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Skyline Champion in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Institutional Trading of Skyline Champion

Skyline Champion Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Skyline Champion by 8,505.3% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 1,616 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Skyline Champion in the first quarter valued at $160,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Skyline Champion in the first quarter valued at $206,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Skyline Champion in the first quarter valued at $206,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Skyline Champion in the first quarter valued at $216,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.56% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Skyline Champion Corp. engages in the manufacturing and retail of mobile homes and other manufactured housing. It builds homes under the following brands: Skyline Homes, Champion Home Builders, Athens Park Model RVs, Dutch Housing, Excel Homes, Homes of Merit, New Era, Redman Homes, Shore Park, Silvercrest, Titan Homes in the U.S.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Skyline Champion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skyline Champion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.