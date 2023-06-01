SkinBioTherapeutics (LON:SBTX) Shares Down 4.5%

SkinBioTherapeutics Plc (LON:SBTX – Get Rating) dropped 4.5% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 15.60 ($0.19) and last traded at GBX 15.75 ($0.19). Approximately 242,511 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 38% from the average daily volume of 393,470 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 16.50 ($0.20).

SkinBioTherapeutics Stock Down 4.5 %

The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 16.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 18.22. The stock has a market cap of £27.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -787.50 and a beta of 2.45. The company has a quick ratio of 10.01, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.03.

Get SkinBioTherapeutics alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at SkinBioTherapeutics

In other SkinBioTherapeutics news, insider Manprit Singh Randhawa sold 89,472 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 23 ($0.28), for a total transaction of £20,578.56 ($25,430.75). 33.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About SkinBioTherapeutics

SkinBioTherapeutics plc, a life science company, engages in identification and development of technology that harnesses the human microbiome to improve health. It develops SkinBiotix technology that can enhance the formation of multi-protein complexes and prevent passage toxins, molecules, and ions, as well as pathogens; and AxisBiotix that focuses on the gut-skin relationship and is designed to alleviate the symptoms associated with psoriasis.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SkinBioTherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SkinBioTherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.