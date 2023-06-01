Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX) Stock Holdings Boosted by M&T Bank Corp

M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX – Get Rating) by 27.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 59,313 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 12,854 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Skechers U.S.A. were worth $2,746,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in Skechers U.S.A. by 0.9% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 35,699 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,132,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in Skechers U.S.A. by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 50,155 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,104,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its position in Skechers U.S.A. by 0.5% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 97,346 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,088,000 after buying an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in Skechers U.S.A. by 0.8% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 67,138 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,130,000 after buying an additional 529 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 9.0% in the third quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 6,507 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 536 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.29% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group decreased their target price on Skechers U.S.A. from $69.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Skechers U.S.A. from $46.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Skechers U.S.A. in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $54.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $65.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Skechers U.S.A. has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $56.27.

Insider Buying and Selling

Skechers U.S.A. Stock Performance

In other news, EVP Mark A. Nason sold 1,093 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.12, for a total transaction of $49,316.16. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,903 shares in the company, valued at approximately $852,903.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, Director Katherine J. Blair sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.70, for a total transaction of $184,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $368,900. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Mark A. Nason sold 1,093 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.12, for a total transaction of $49,316.16. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $852,903.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 24,593 shares of company stock worth $1,307,366. Corporate insiders own 24.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SKX opened at $51.37 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 1.43. Skechers U.S.A., Inc. has a one year low of $31.28 and a one year high of $54.77. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $50.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.94. The company has a market capitalization of $7.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.53 and a beta of 1.32.

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The textile maker reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.84 billion. Skechers U.S.A. had a return on equity of 10.72% and a net margin of 5.41%. Analysts anticipate that Skechers U.S.A., Inc. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Skechers U.S.A. Profile

Skechers U.SA, Inc engages in designing, development, and marketing of lifestyle footwear for men, women, and children of all ages. It operates through the Wholesale and Direct-to-Consumer segment. The Wholesale segment includes department stores, family shoe stores, specialty running, and sporting goods retailers.

