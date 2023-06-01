Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) Position Lessened by Pitcairn Co.

Pitcairn Co. decreased its stake in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating) by 7.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,275 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 247 shares during the period. Pitcairn Co.’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $385,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Integrated Advisors Network LLC raised its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 19,263 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,263,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Peak Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Peak Asset Management LLC now owns 16,066 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,887,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Simon Property Group by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 638 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 43.4% in the 4th quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 314 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its position in Simon Property Group by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 13,996 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,644,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.89% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho cut their price target on Simon Property Group from $116.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Simon Property Group in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $135.00 to $129.50 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $131.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Simon Property Group in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.63.

Simon Property Group Stock Performance

Simon Property Group Increases Dividend

Shares of NYSE SPG opened at $105.15 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $34.38 billion, a PE ratio of 15.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.51. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $107.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $115.67. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $86.02 and a 1 year high of $133.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.50, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be issued a $1.85 dividend. This represents a $7.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. This is a positive change from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.80. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 109.09%.

Insider Transactions at Simon Property Group

In other Simon Property Group news, Director Karen N. Horn bought 551 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $109.33 per share, with a total value of $60,240.83. Following the transaction, the director now owns 34,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,725,857.07. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

About Simon Property Group

Simon Property Group, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, development, and management of shopping, dining, entertainment, and mixed-used destinations, which consist primarily of malls, Premium Outlets, and The Mills. The company was founded by Fred Simon, Herbert Simon and Melvin Simon in 1993 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, IN.

Featured Articles

