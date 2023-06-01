Siacoin Price Up 0.1% Over Last 7 Days (SC)

Siacoin (SC) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on June 1st. Siacoin has a market capitalization of $169.95 million and $1.22 million worth of Siacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Siacoin has traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar. One Siacoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0031 or 0.00000012 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $26,883.38 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0717 or 0.00000267 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $94.46 or 0.00351374 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.58 or 0.00013302 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $147.66 or 0.00549272 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.83 or 0.00066328 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $113.22 or 0.00421143 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000776 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003701 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

About Siacoin

Siacoin (CRYPTO:SC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 1st, 2015. Siacoin’s total supply is 54,176,992,991 coins. Siacoin’s official website is sia.tech. The Reddit community for Siacoin is https://reddit.com/r/siacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Siacoin’s official Twitter account is @skynetlabs and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Siacoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Sia is a decentralized storage platform where users contribute disk storage from their computers to create a decentralized network. Users can rent storage from hosts on Sia using siacoins, and smart storage contracts on the Sia blockchain ensure payment to the host only after keeping the file for a specific amount of time. The distributed nature of the Sia network offers benefits in latency, throughput, reliability, and security, and anyone with storage can get paid, reducing the overall price of cloud storage. The Sia cryptocurrency is live, and the platform is still in beta, supporting uploads that are 500mb or less in size.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Siacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Siacoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Siacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

