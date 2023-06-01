Short Interest in Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (NYSE:INN) Grows By 5.3%

Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (NYSE:INN – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,380,000 shares, an increase of 5.3% from the April 30th total of 3,210,000 shares. Approximately 3.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 931,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.6 days.

Summit Hotel Properties Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE INN traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $6.54. 1,569,794 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 797,615. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $702.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -72.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 2.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $6.64 and a 200 day moving average of $7.38. Summit Hotel Properties has a 1 year low of $6.07 and a 1 year high of $9.48.

Get Summit Hotel Properties alerts:

Summit Hotel Properties Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 16th. This is an increase from Summit Hotel Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.67%. Summit Hotel Properties’s payout ratio is -266.67%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Insiders Place Their Bets

Separately, Raymond James cut their target price on Summit Hotel Properties from $10.00 to $8.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.83.

In other Summit Hotel Properties news, Director Hope S. Taitz purchased 5,000 shares of Summit Hotel Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.89 per share, for a total transaction of $34,450.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 64,965 shares in the company, valued at $447,608.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Hope S. Taitz bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.89 per share, with a total value of $34,450.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 64,965 shares in the company, valued at approximately $447,608.85. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jonathan P. Stanner purchased 21,870 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.90 per share, with a total value of $150,903.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,217,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,402,164.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Summit Hotel Properties

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Summit Hotel Properties by 2.6% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 47,984 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $478,000 after purchasing an additional 1,212 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Summit Hotel Properties by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 59,949 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $420,000 after buying an additional 1,609 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Summit Hotel Properties by 0.6% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 309,055 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,074,000 after buying an additional 1,722 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Summit Hotel Properties by 2.2% during the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 89,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $629,000 after buying an additional 1,950 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Summit Hotel Properties by 62.4% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,435 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 2,088 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.59% of the company’s stock.

About Summit Hotel Properties

(Get Rating)

Summit Hotel Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which operates as a self-managed hotel investment company. It focuses on owning premium-branded select-service hotels. Its hotels are located in corporate offices, retail centers, airports, state capitols, convention centers, universities, and leisure attractions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Summit Hotel Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Summit Hotel Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.