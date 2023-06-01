Short Interest in Pacer Emerging Markets Cash Cows 100 ETF (NASDAQ:ECOW) Grows By 7.5%

Pacer Emerging Markets Cash Cows 100 ETF (NASDAQ:ECOW – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 28,700 shares, an increase of 7.5% from the April 30th total of 26,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 25,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pacer Emerging Markets Cash Cows 100 ETF
A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Pacer Emerging Markets Cash Cows 100 ETF stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in Pacer Emerging Markets Cash Cows 100 ETF (NASDAQ:ECOW – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 68,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,266,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned about 3.44% of Pacer Emerging Markets Cash Cows 100 ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Pacer Emerging Markets Cash Cows 100 ETF Price Performance
Shares of ECOW opened at $18.39 on Thursday. Pacer Emerging Markets Cash Cows 100 ETF has a twelve month low of $16.34 and a twelve month high of $22.95. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.98.
