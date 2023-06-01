Short Interest in Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV) Increases By 11.9%

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,030,000 shares, a growth of 11.9% from the April 30th total of 6,280,000 shares. Approximately 9.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,070,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.6 days.

Insider Transactions at Hilton Grand Vacations

In other Hilton Grand Vacations news, insider Mark D. Wang sold 49,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.69, for a total value of $2,377,346.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 545,114 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,996,486.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Get Hilton Grand Vacations alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hilton Grand Vacations

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. bought a new position in Hilton Grand Vacations in the first quarter valued at $1,346,044,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 46.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,794,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,596,000 after acquiring an additional 3,408,398 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 120.0% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,130,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,810,000 after acquiring an additional 1,162,310 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,554,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 58.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,711,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,473,000 after acquiring an additional 995,676 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.66% of the company’s stock.

Hilton Grand Vacations Stock Down 3.1 %

Shares of HGV stock traded down $1.38 on Wednesday, reaching $42.77. 1,211,756 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 895,446. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 2.38. The company has a 50-day moving average of $43.88 and a 200-day moving average of $43.92. The company has a market cap of $4.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.57 and a beta of 2.03. Hilton Grand Vacations has a one year low of $32.12 and a one year high of $51.81.

Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.23. Hilton Grand Vacations had a return on equity of 20.24% and a net margin of 9.37%. The company had revenue of $934.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $889.73 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.42 earnings per share. Hilton Grand Vacations’s quarterly revenue was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Hilton Grand Vacations will post 4.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Hilton Grand Vacations from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $52.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Truist Financial increased their price target on Hilton Grand Vacations from $75.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. StockNews.com upgraded Hilton Grand Vacations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Hilton Grand Vacations from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.80.

Hilton Grand Vacations Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Hilton Grand Vacations, Inc engages in the marketing and sale of vacation ownership interval and management of resorts in urban destinations. It operates through the Real Estate Sales and Financing, and Resort Operations and Club Management segments. The Real Estate Sales and Financing segment refers to the sale of vacation ownership intervals on behalf of third-party developers using the Hilton Grand Vacations brand in exchange for sales, marketing and brand fees, and financing solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hilton Grand Vacations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hilton Grand Vacations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.