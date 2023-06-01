Short Interest in Globalstar, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT) Rises By 5.2%

Globalstar, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 33,700,000 shares, an increase of 5.2% from the April 30th total of 32,020,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,330,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.8 days. Currently, 4.9% of the company’s stock are short sold.

In related news, Director James Monroe III acquired 3,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $0.97 per share, with a total value of $2,910,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 3,100,000 shares in the company, valued at $3,007,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director James Monroe III purchased 3,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $0.97 per share, for a total transaction of $2,910,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,007,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Timothy Evan Taylor sold 395,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.06, for a total transaction of $418,700.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,648,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,407,567.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 3,784,038 shares of company stock valued at $3,686,949. Insiders own 62.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new stake in shares of Globalstar during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Globalstar during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Globalstar in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Evergreen Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Globalstar in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Wayfinding Financial LLC acquired a new position in Globalstar in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 18.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GSAT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Globalstar in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Globalstar from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $1.75 to $0.97 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd.

Shares of Globalstar stock traded down $0.04 on Wednesday, hitting $1.14. 4,710,686 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,067,209. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.50 and a beta of 0.58. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.13. Globalstar has a 12-month low of $0.85 and a 12-month high of $2.98.

Globalstar (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $58.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.29 million. Globalstar had a negative return on equity of 84.76% and a negative net margin of 138.36%. Analysts predict that Globalstar will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Globalstar, Inc engages in the provision of mobile satellite services. It offers voice and data communications services to the following markets: recreation and personal, government, public safety and disaster relief, oil and gas, maritime and fishing, natural resources, mining, and forestry, construction, utilities, and transportation.

