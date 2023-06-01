Short Interest in G6 Materials Corp. (OTCMKTS:GPHBF) Grows By 5.1%

G6 Materials Corp. (OTCMKTS:GPHBF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,400 shares, a growth of 5.1% from the April 30th total of 13,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 183,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
G6 Materials Price Performance
GPHBF stock remained flat at $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 45,955 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,830. G6 Materials has a 52 week low of $0.01 and a 52 week high of $0.07. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.02 and a 200 day moving average of $0.03.
G6 Materials Company Profile
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on G6 Materials (GPHBF)
- A.I. ETF Sold Out Of Monster Energy, Three Ways To Look At It
- Don’t Worry; Sportsman’s Warehouse Will Get Cheaper
- Trinseo’s Dip, Has Something Changed Or Is It Just A Down Cycle
- The Most Upgraded Stocks From The Q1 Earnings Season
- What U-Haul Earnings Are Showing, Heading Up?
Receive News & Ratings for G6 Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for G6 Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.