Short Interest in G6 Materials Corp. (OTCMKTS:GPHBF) Grows By 5.1%

G6 Materials Corp. (OTCMKTS:GPHBF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,400 shares, a growth of 5.1% from the April 30th total of 13,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 183,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

GPHBF stock remained flat at $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 45,955 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,830. G6 Materials has a 52 week low of $0.01 and a 52 week high of $0.07. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.02 and a 200 day moving average of $0.03.

G6 Materials Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of graphene-enhanced materials for 3D printing. Its products include Air Purification Systems, Conductive Adhesives, Advanced Materials and Composites, and R&D Graphene Materials. The company was founded by Elena Poyakova, Daniel Stolyarov and Michael Gouzman on January 18, 2011 and is headquartered in Ronkonkoma, NY.

