Short Interest in Evaxion Biotech A/S (NASDAQ:EVAX) Rises By 5.5%

Evaxion Biotech A/S (NASDAQ:EVAX – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 264,800 shares, an increase of 5.5% from the April 30th total of 251,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 95,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.8 days.

Institutional Trading of Evaxion Biotech A/S

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EVAX. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its position in shares of Evaxion Biotech A/S by 185.4% during the first quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 118,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 77,122 shares during the period. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Evaxion Biotech A/S in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Pura Vida Investments LLC bought a new position in Evaxion Biotech A/S in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Lake Street Capital lowered their price objective on Evaxion Biotech A/S from $18.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 31st.

Evaxion Biotech A/S Trading Down 2.6 %

Evaxion Biotech A/S Company Profile

EVAX stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.52. 69,574 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 391,508. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.55 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 4.51 and a current ratio of 4.51. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.39 and a 200-day moving average of $1.59. Evaxion Biotech A/S has a 52-week low of $0.92 and a 52-week high of $3.52.

Evaxion Biotech A/S, a clinical-stage biotech company, engages in developing artificial intelligence-powered immunotherapies for cancers, bacterial diseases, and viral infections. The company develops EVX-01, a cancer immunotherapy that is in clinical Phase IIb trial for metastatic melanoma; EVX-02, a DNA-based cancer immunotherapy that is in Phase IIa trial for adjuvant melanoma; and EVX-03, a DNA-based immunotherapy for the treatment of various cancers.

