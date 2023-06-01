Short Interest in Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EDR) Rises By 5.8%

Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EDR – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,510,000 shares, a growth of 5.8% from the April 30th total of 7,100,000 shares. Approximately 3.9% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,960,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.5 days.

EDR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Endeavor Group from $30.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. StockNews.com cut shares of Endeavor Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 12th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Endeavor Group in a report on Monday, May 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Endeavor Group from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Endeavor Group from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.89.

In other news, CAO William K. Fullerton sold 6,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.24, for a total value of $159,012.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 73,387 shares in the company, valued at $1,852,287.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CAO William K. Fullerton sold 6,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.24, for a total value of $159,012.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 73,387 shares in the company, valued at $1,852,287.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Seth D. Krauss sold 3,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.25, for a total transaction of $90,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 42,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,063,454.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 336,080 shares of company stock worth $8,309,219 over the last quarter. 84.67% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in Endeavor Group by 134.2% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 659 shares during the period. SouthState Corp bought a new position in Endeavor Group during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Ossiam bought a new position in Endeavor Group during the first quarter worth about $60,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Endeavor Group during the fourth quarter worth about $72,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in Endeavor Group during the first quarter worth about $75,000. 36.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of EDR traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $22.52. The company had a trading volume of 3,455,737 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,504,845. The firm has a market cap of $15.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.19, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a fifty day moving average of $23.84 and a 200-day moving average of $22.55. Endeavor Group has a 12 month low of $18.58 and a 12 month high of $26.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61.

Endeavor Group (NYSE:EDR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.39). The company had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. Endeavor Group had a negative net margin of 3.38% and a positive return on equity of 6.37%. Equities analysts anticipate that Endeavor Group will post 0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc operates as an entertainment, sports, and content company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Owned Sports Properties, Events, Experiences & Rights, and Representation. The Owned Sports Properties segment operates a portfolio of sports properties, including Ultimate Fighting Championship, Professional Bull Rider, Euroleague, and Diamond Baseball Holdings, that license broadcast and other intellectual property rights and operate exclusive live events.

