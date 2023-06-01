Short Interest in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) Rises By 7.3%

East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,240,000 shares, an increase of 7.3% from the April 30th total of 3,020,000 shares. Currently, 2.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,930,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Dominic Ng purchased 11,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $42.09 per share, for a total transaction of $500,871.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 889,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,443,642.81. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Dominic Ng purchased 11,900 shares of East West Bancorp stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $42.09 per share, for a total transaction of $500,871.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 889,609 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,443,642.81. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Parker Shi purchased 4,780 shares of East West Bancorp stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $41.94 per share, with a total value of $200,473.20. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 4,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $200,473.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 33,030 shares of company stock worth $1,471,642. 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On East West Bancorp

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in East West Bancorp by 1,681.8% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of East West Bancorp by 80.1% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of East West Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of East West Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of East West Bancorp by 23.9% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 892 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. 88.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

East West Bancorp Stock Performance

EWBC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wedbush increased their price target on East West Bancorp from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. UBS Group initiated coverage on East West Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $63.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on East West Bancorp from $85.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. StockNews.com cut East West Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on East West Bancorp from $88.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, East West Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.13.

EWBC traded down $1.91 on Wednesday, reaching $47.85. 1,368,407 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,547,076. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $50.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.77 billion, a PE ratio of 5.83, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.39. East West Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $33.86 and a fifty-two week high of $80.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.12. East West Bancorp had a return on equity of 20.71% and a net margin of 40.38%. The business had revenue of $659.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $673.68 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.66 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that East West Bancorp will post 8.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

East West Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 1st were paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 28th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.01%. East West Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.51%.

About East West Bancorp

East West Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other. The Consumer and Business Banking segment provides financial service products and services to consumer and commercial customers through the company’s branch network in the U.S.

