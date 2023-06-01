Short Interest in CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM) Rises By 8.5%

CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,670,000 shares, a growth of 8.5% from the April 30th total of 14,440,000 shares. Currently, 7.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 3,150,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.0 days.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Charles L. Treadway bought 56,155 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.45 per share, with a total value of $249,889.75. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,673,549 shares in the company, valued at $7,447,293.05. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Claudius E. Iv Watts bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.75 per share, with a total value of $67,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $67,500. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Charles L. Treadway bought 56,155 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.45 per share, for a total transaction of $249,889.75. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,673,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,447,293.05. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 92,249 shares of company stock valued at $437,188. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CommScope

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of COMM. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in CommScope in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in CommScope by 2,089.9% in the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,460 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 3,302 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in CommScope by 124.4% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,356 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 3,524 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in CommScope in the 1st quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. bought a new position in CommScope in the 1st quarter worth about $62,000. Institutional investors own 90.18% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CommScope Stock Down 0.7 %

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of CommScope from $17.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of CommScope from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $5.50 in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Northland Securities raised shares of CommScope from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of CommScope from $9.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of CommScope from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Monday, March 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.17.

Shares of COMM stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $4.16. 6,774,309 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,960,156. CommScope has a 12 month low of $3.98 and a 12 month high of $13.73. The company has a market cap of $872.73 million, a P/E ratio of -0.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 1.85. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.90.

CommScope Company Profile

CommScope Holding Co, Inc engages in the provision of infrastructure solutions for communications networks. It operates through the following segments: Broadband, Home, Outdoor Wireless Networks (OWN), and Venue and Campus Networks (VCN). The company was founded by Frank M. Drendel in 1976 and is headquartered in Hickory, NC.

Featured Stories

