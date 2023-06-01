Short Interest in Capricor Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CAPR) Rises By 11.0%

Capricor Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CAPR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 294,800 shares, an increase of 11.0% from the April 30th total of 265,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 72,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.1 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CAPR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Capricor Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Capricor Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Capricor Therapeutics Trading Up 3.0 %

NASDAQ:CAPR traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $4.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 64,401 shares, compared to its average volume of 82,932. Capricor Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $3.30 and a 12-month high of $6.58. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.18. The stock has a market cap of $114.47 million, a P/E ratio of -3.87 and a beta of 3.99.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Capricor Therapeutics

Capricor Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:CAPR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.01 million. Analysts predict that Capricor Therapeutics will post -1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Capricor Therapeutics by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 231,689 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $978,000 after purchasing an additional 5,579 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Capricor Therapeutics by 32.6% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 30,521 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 7,500 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Capricor Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $57,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in Capricor Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $126,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Capricor Therapeutics by 138.7% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,770 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 5,096 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.06% of the company’s stock.

About Capricor Therapeutics

Capricor Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:CAPR) is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of first-in-class biological therapeutics for the treatment of rare disorders. Capricor’s lead candidate, CAP-1002, is an allogeneic cell therapy that is currently in clinical development for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy.

