Short Interest in Cansortium Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNTMF) Expands By 8.0%

Cansortium Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNTMF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 36,600 shares, a growth of 8.0% from the April 30th total of 33,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 341,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Cansortium Price Performance
OTCMKTS CNTMF opened at $0.08 on Thursday. Cansortium has a 52-week low of $0.07 and a 52-week high of $0.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.11.
Cansortium Company Profile
