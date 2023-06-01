Short Interest in Cansortium Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNTMF) Expands By 8.0%

Cansortium Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNTMF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 36,600 shares, a growth of 8.0% from the April 30th total of 33,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 341,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Cansortium Price Performance

OTCMKTS CNTMF opened at $0.08 on Thursday. Cansortium has a 52-week low of $0.07 and a 52-week high of $0.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.11.

Cansortium Company Profile

Cansortium, Inc engages in the production and sale of medical cannabis. The firm focuses on oil extracted and derived products for use by medical patients. Its objective is to invest in and develop multiple jurisdictions for the vertical integrated approach for the sale and distribution of processed cannabis oil in medical use frameworks.

