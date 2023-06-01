Short Interest in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) Grows By 10.6%

Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,750,000 shares, a growth of 10.6% from the April 30th total of 3,390,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,760,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.1 days. Approximately 1.4% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Cadence Design Systems Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ CDNS traded down $3.84 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $230.91. 3,147,420 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,751,981. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $210.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $189.30. The company has a market capitalization of $62.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.07. Cadence Design Systems has a 12 month low of $138.76 and a 12 month high of $239.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 24th. The software maker reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.04. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 23.24% and a return on equity of 33.80%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.95 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cadence Design Systems will post 3.98 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insider Buying and Selling at Cadence Design Systems

Several research firms have recently commented on CDNS. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $225.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $215.00 to $223.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. StockNews.com raised shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $225.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $220.80.

In related news, VP Thomas P. Beckley sold 76,003 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.33, for a total value of $15,909,707.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 185,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,885,350.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Lip Bu Tan sold 42,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.55, for a total transaction of $8,608,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 602,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $122,054,401.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Thomas P. Beckley sold 76,003 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.33, for a total transaction of $15,909,707.99. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 185,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,885,350.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 335,334 shares of company stock worth $69,465,651 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.67% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Cadence Design Systems

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 1,160.0% during the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 315 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services raised its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 466 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 211.4% in the third quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 4,347 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $710,000 after purchasing an additional 2,951 shares during the period. ING Groep NV grew its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 114.0% during the fourth quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 80,026 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $12,855,000 after buying an additional 42,639 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 167.6% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 23,329 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,216,000 after buying an additional 14,611 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.06% of the company’s stock.

About Cadence Design Systems

Cadence Design Systems, Inc engages in the design and development of integrated circuits and electronic devices. Its products include electronic design automation, software, emulation hardware, and intellectual property, commonly referred to as verification IP, and design IP. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Other Americas, China, Other Asia, Europe, Middle East and Africa and Japan.

Featured Articles

