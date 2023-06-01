Short Interest in BrightView Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BV) Expands By 5.1%

BrightView Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BV – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,430,000 shares, an increase of 5.1% from the April 30th total of 1,360,000 shares. Approximately 3.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 330,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.3 days.
BrightView Stock Performance
Shares of BV opened at $6.60 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.84 and a 200 day moving average of $6.57. BrightView has a one year low of $5.16 and a one year high of $13.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.
BrightView (NYSE:BV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.05. BrightView had a positive return on equity of 4.11% and a negative net margin of 0.53%. The business had revenue of $650.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $631.65 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that BrightView will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BV. 92 Resources restated a “maintains” rating on shares of BrightView in a research report on Friday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on BrightView from $9.10 to $7.90 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th.
About BrightView
BrightView Holdings, Inc is an investment company, which engages in the provision of commercial landscaping services. It operates through the Maintenance Services and Development Services segments. The Maintenance Services segment delivers a full suite of recurring commercial landscaping services ranging from mowing, gardening, mulching and snow removal, to more horticulturally advanced services, such as water management, irrigation maintenance, tree care, golf course maintenance, and specialty turf maintenance.
