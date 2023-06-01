Short Interest in BrightView Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BV) Expands By 5.1%

BrightView Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BV – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,430,000 shares, an increase of 5.1% from the April 30th total of 1,360,000 shares. Approximately 3.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 330,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.3 days.

BrightView Stock Performance

Shares of BV opened at $6.60 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.84 and a 200 day moving average of $6.57. BrightView has a one year low of $5.16 and a one year high of $13.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

Get BrightView alerts:

BrightView (NYSE:BV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.05. BrightView had a positive return on equity of 4.11% and a negative net margin of 0.53%. The business had revenue of $650.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $631.65 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that BrightView will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of BrightView

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mcmorgan & Co. LLC grew its stake in BrightView by 1.0% in the first quarter. Mcmorgan & Co. LLC now owns 95,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,298,000 after purchasing an additional 910 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in BrightView by 89.9% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,619 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in BrightView by 2.5% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 68,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after acquiring an additional 1,653 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in BrightView by 8.3% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 23,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after acquiring an additional 1,803 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in BrightView by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 15,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 2,223 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BV. 92 Resources restated a “maintains” rating on shares of BrightView in a research report on Friday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on BrightView from $9.10 to $7.90 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th.

About BrightView

(Get Rating)

BrightView Holdings, Inc is an investment company, which engages in the provision of commercial landscaping services. It operates through the Maintenance Services and Development Services segments. The Maintenance Services segment delivers a full suite of recurring commercial landscaping services ranging from mowing, gardening, mulching and snow removal, to more horticulturally advanced services, such as water management, irrigation maintenance, tree care, golf course maintenance, and specialty turf maintenance.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for BrightView Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BrightView and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.