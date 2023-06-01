Short Interest in Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG) Expands By 5.8%

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,380,000 shares, an increase of 5.8% from the April 30th total of 2,250,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 242,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 9.8 days.

Insider Transactions at Asbury Automotive Group

In other Asbury Automotive Group news, SVP George A. Villasana sold 2,828 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.60, for a total transaction of $666,276.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,010,724. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Asbury Automotive Group alerts:

Institutional Trading of Asbury Automotive Group

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Asbury Automotive Group by 1,592.6% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 483,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,672,000 after purchasing an additional 455,168 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $53,831,000. Brave Warrior Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group in the third quarter worth $30,288,000. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in Asbury Automotive Group by 35.4% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 761,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,929,000 after acquiring an additional 198,985 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Asbury Automotive Group by 360.5% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 241,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,953,000 after acquiring an additional 189,329 shares during the last quarter.

Asbury Automotive Group Stock Down 3.4 %

NYSE ABG traded down $7.27 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $209.20. The company had a trading volume of 474,169 shares, compared to its average volume of 239,579. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $201.75 and its 200 day moving average is $199.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Asbury Automotive Group has a fifty-two week low of $138.88 and a fifty-two week high of $253.67. The company has a market capitalization of $4.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.12.

Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $8.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.94 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $3.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.79 billion. Asbury Automotive Group had a return on equity of 29.48% and a net margin of 6.23%. The company’s revenue was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $9.27 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Asbury Automotive Group will post 31.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ABG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stephens raised their price objective on Asbury Automotive Group to $275.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Asbury Automotive Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.

About Asbury Automotive Group

(Get Rating)

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc is a franchised automotive retailer. It operates through the Dealerships and Total Care Auto (TCA) segments. The Dealerships segment offers a range of automotive products and services fulfilling the entire vehicle ownership lifecycle including the sale of new and used vehicles and the provision of vehicle repair and maintenance services, replacement parts, and collision repair services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Asbury Automotive Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Asbury Automotive Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.