Short Interest in America’s Car-Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMT) Decreases By 8.3%

America’s Car-Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 834,100 shares, a decline of 8.3% from the April 30th total of 910,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 79,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 10.5 days. Approximately 14.4% of the company’s stock are short sold.

America’s Car-Mart Trading Down 7.7 %

Shares of CRMT stock traded down $6.81 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $81.53. 83,703 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 81,414. America’s Car-Mart has a 1 year low of $52.24 and a 1 year high of $127.05. The stock has a market cap of $519.35 million, a PE ratio of 27.48 and a beta of 1.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $81.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.12.

America’s Car-Mart (NASDAQ:CRMT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.81). America’s Car-Mart had a return on equity of 4.06% and a net margin of 1.42%. The company had revenue of $388.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $367.93 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.01 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that America’s Car-Mart will post 4.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on America’s Car-Mart in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

In other news, major shareholder Adam K. Peterson bought 384 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $79.50 per share, with a total value of $30,528.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 725,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,707,778. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 11.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CRMT. Magnolia Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of America’s Car-Mart by 24.6% during the fourth quarter. Magnolia Group LLC now owns 725,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,425,000 after purchasing an additional 143,209 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in America’s Car-Mart by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 644,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,053,000 after acquiring an additional 65,497 shares during the period. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. boosted its holdings in shares of America’s Car-Mart by 343.6% in the 3rd quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 83,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,098,000 after acquiring an additional 64,719 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of America’s Car-Mart by 776.7% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 49,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,897,000 after acquiring an additional 43,591 shares during the period. Finally, Portolan Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of America’s Car-Mart during the first quarter worth $3,361,000. 81.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

America’s Car-Mart, Inc engages in the sale of older model used vehicles and the provision of financing for its customers in the United States. It operates dealerships in the South-Central United States. The company was founded by Bill Fleeman in 1981 and is headquartered in Rogers, AR.

