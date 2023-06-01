Short Interest in Acme United Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:ACU) Increases By 10.4%

Acme United Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:ACU – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,400 shares, a growth of 10.4% from the April 30th total of 6,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Acme United Stock Down 7.5 %

Acme United stock traded down $1.96 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $24.10. 56,318 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,966. The company has a market cap of $85.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.69 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 4.13, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $24.81. Acme United has a 1-year low of $21.11 and a 1-year high of $33.69.

Get Acme United alerts:

Acme United (NYSEAMERICAN:ACU – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 21st. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Acme United had a return on equity of 4.02% and a net margin of 1.63%. The firm had revenue of $45.84 million during the quarter.

Acme United Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st were issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. Acme United’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.67%.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Acme United from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 11th.

Insider Transactions at Acme United

In other news, COO Brian S. Olschan sold 1,023 shares of Acme United stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.39, for a total transaction of $26,996.97. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 39,576 shares in the company, valued at $1,044,410.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, COO Brian S. Olschan sold 1,023 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.39, for a total value of $26,996.97. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 39,576 shares in the company, valued at $1,044,410.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Brian S. Olschan sold 2,681 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.05, for a total value of $69,840.05. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 39,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,030,954.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,459 shares of company stock valued at $116,653 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 32.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Acme United

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Acme United by 47.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after acquiring an additional 2,768 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in Acme United in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Royce & Associates LP increased its stake in Acme United by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 131,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,028,000 after buying an additional 1,272 shares during the period. Aristides Capital LLC increased its stake in Acme United by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. Aristides Capital LLC now owns 34,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $800,000 after buying an additional 5,061 shares during the period. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Acme United in the first quarter valued at about $208,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.64% of the company’s stock.

About Acme United

(Get Rating)

Acme United Corp. is engaged in the supply of cutting devices, measuring instruments, and safety products for school, home, office, hardware and industrial use. The firm offers its products under the brands Camillus, Clauss, Cuda, DMT Sharpeners, First Aid Only, Med-Nap, Pac-Kit, Physicianscare, Spill Magic, Westcott, Western, and First Aid Central.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Acme United Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acme United and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.