Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) Shares Sold by Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC

Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC lessened its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 46,304 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,687 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Broad Market ETF makes up about 1.6% of Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $2,075,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 100.8% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 488 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. grew its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 100.0% in the first quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. now owns 506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the first quarter valued at $27,000.

Get Schwab US Broad Market ETF alerts:

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Price Performance

SCHB stock traded up $0.57 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $49.18. The stock had a trading volume of 487,320 shares, compared to its average volume of 881,649. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.88 billion, a PE ratio of 17.59 and a beta of 1.03. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $40.92 and a fifty-two week high of $50.85.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Broad Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Broad Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.