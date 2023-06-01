Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) Shares Acquired by Southern Wealth Management LLP

Southern Wealth Management LLP increased its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,149 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 563 shares during the period. Southern Wealth Management LLP’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $572,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Creative Planning grew its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 26,530,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $627,980,000 after acquiring an additional 1,786,667 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,865,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,439,000 after buying an additional 408,264 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 23.0% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,488,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,934,000 after buying an additional 1,027,030 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 17.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 5,119,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,685,000 after buying an additional 756,451 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,665,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,421,000 after buying an additional 124,700 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SCHE traded up $0.39 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $24.05. 725,758 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,458,081. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $24.30 and its 200-day moving average is $24.45. The stock has a market cap of $8.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 0.68. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $21.36 and a 1-year high of $26.83.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

