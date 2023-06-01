Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $30.64.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on SNDR shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Schneider National from $28.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Schneider National from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Benchmark lifted their target price on shares of Schneider National from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of Schneider National from $32.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Schneider National from $35.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SNDR. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Schneider National by 420.7% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,056 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Schneider National in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Schneider National in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Quarry LP increased its holdings in shares of Schneider National by 252.2% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 1,165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schneider National by 56.8% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 932 shares during the last quarter. 27.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE SNDR opened at $25.93 on Friday. Schneider National has a fifty-two week low of $20.26 and a fifty-two week high of $30.93. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.21. The company has a market capitalization of $4.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.97 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 2.05.

Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. Schneider National had a net margin of 7.23% and a return on equity of 16.82%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.57 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Schneider National will post 2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 11th. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. Schneider National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.85%.

Schneider National, Inc provides transportation and logistics services. The firm’s transportation solutions include van truckload, dedicated, regional, bulk, intermodal, brokerage, supply chain management, port logistics services and engineering, and freight payment services. It operates through the following business segments: Truckload, Intermodal and Logistics.

