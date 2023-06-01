Saratoga Research & Investment Management Sells 67,743 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Saratoga Research & Investment Management lessened its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,180,987 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 67,743 shares during the quarter. Walt Disney makes up 5.1% of Saratoga Research & Investment Management’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Saratoga Research & Investment Management owned about 0.06% of Walt Disney worth $102,604,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in Walt Disney by 36.6% during the fourth quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,830,429 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $332,822,000 after acquiring an additional 1,026,535 shares during the last quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co raised its stake in Walt Disney by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 39,439 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $3,426,000 after purchasing an additional 3,296 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Walt Disney by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 31,823,656 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,758,969,000 after purchasing an additional 654,802 shares during the period. Diversified LLC raised its stake in Walt Disney by 34.9% during the fourth quarter. Diversified LLC now owns 6,300 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $547,000 after purchasing an additional 1,631 shares during the period. Finally, Cheviot Value Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Cheviot Value Management LLC now owns 15,957 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,387,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Walt Disney Price Performance

Shares of DIS stock traded up $0.85 on Thursday, hitting $88.81. 5,828,251 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,304,359. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The Walt Disney Company has a 12 month low of $84.07 and a 12 month high of $126.48. The stock has a market cap of $162.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a 50 day moving average of $96.68 and a 200 day moving average of $97.50.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $21.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.82 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.41% and a net margin of 4.74%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.08 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.89 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on DIS. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $126.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $120.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Macquarie lowered shares of Walt Disney from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $125.00 to $103.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $125.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $124.00.

Insider Transactions at Walt Disney

In related news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 1,145 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.16, for a total transaction of $113,538.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 29,138 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,889,324.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

About Walt Disney

(Get Rating)

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.