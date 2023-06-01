Saratoga Research & Investment Management Has $13.65 Million Stock Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Saratoga Research & Investment Management cut its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 75,580 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,545 shares during the period. Saratoga Research & Investment Management’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $13,654,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in PepsiCo by 0.3% in the third quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 16,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,730,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in PepsiCo by 1.7% in the third quarter. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 3,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $579,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Hofer & Associates. Inc lifted its position in PepsiCo by 2.7% during the third quarter. Hofer & Associates. Inc now owns 2,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. One Plus One Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in PepsiCo by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. One Plus One Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $563,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. lifted its position in PepsiCo by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 7,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,331,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. 70.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PepsiCo Trading Down 0.2 %

PEP traded down $0.42 during trading on Thursday, reaching $181.93. The company had a trading volume of 1,654,556 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,550,215. The stock has a market cap of $250.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.39, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.53. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $187.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $179.93. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $154.86 and a 52 week high of $196.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18.

PepsiCo Increases Dividend

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.13. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 53.68% and a net margin of 7.48%. The company had revenue of $17.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.27 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.29 earnings per share. PepsiCo’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be paid a dividend of $1.265 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $5.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.78%. This is a positive change from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 96.84%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Ramkumar Krishnan sold 16,827 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.70, for a total transaction of $2,906,022.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 49,000 shares in the company, valued at $8,462,300. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Robert C. Pohlad sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.47, for a total transaction of $12,935,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 183,929 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,722,234.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ramkumar Krishnan sold 16,827 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.70, for a total transaction of $2,906,022.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 49,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,462,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PEP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on PepsiCo from $175.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on PepsiCo in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein raised PepsiCo from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on PepsiCo from $187.00 to $196.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on PepsiCo from $190.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $190.25.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America (FLNA), Quaker Foods North America (QFNA), PepsiCo Beverages North America (PBNA), Latin America (LatAm), Europe, Africa, Middle East, and South Asia (AMESA), and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, and China Region (APAC).

