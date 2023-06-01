Sapiens International (NASDAQ:SPNS) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sapiens International (NASDAQ:SPNS – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report report published on Monday.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Barclays lowered shares of Sapiens International from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Sapiens International from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Sapiens International from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $23.80.

Sapiens International Stock Up 0.1 %

SPNS stock opened at $24.84 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of 26.15 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.86. Sapiens International has a fifty-two week low of $16.18 and a fifty-two week high of $26.66.

Sapiens International Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 10th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.5%. Sapiens International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.95%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SPNS. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Sapiens International by 3,697.0% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,253 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,220 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in Sapiens International by 312.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,613 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,222 shares during the period. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Sapiens International in the 1st quarter valued at $61,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Sapiens International by 402.5% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,508 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 5,213 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Sapiens International by 21.6% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,046 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 1,253 shares in the last quarter. 23.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Sapiens International

Sapiens International Corp. NV provides software solutions for the insurance industry. It offers core, end-to-end solutions to the global general insurance, property and casualty, life, pension and annuities, reinsurance and retirement markets, as well as business decision management software. The company was founded by Joseph Bolless and Ron Zuckerman in 1982 and is headquartered in Holon, Israel.

