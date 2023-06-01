Sands Capital Ventures LLC Increases Stock Holdings in DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH)

Sands Capital Ventures LLC boosted its position in DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 603,512 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,058 shares during the period. DoorDash makes up 8.1% of Sands Capital Ventures LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Sands Capital Ventures LLC’s holdings in DoorDash were worth $29,463,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Elequin Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of DoorDash in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of DoorDash in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its holdings in shares of DoorDash by 42.3% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of DoorDash by 122.4% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DoorDash by 793.3% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.65% of the company’s stock.
In other news, Director Andy Fang sold 67,000 shares of DoorDash stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.20, for a total value of $3,966,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 54,015 shares in the company, valued at $3,197,688. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Shona L. Brown sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.52, for a total transaction of $71,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 79,778 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,588,830.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Andy Fang sold 67,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.20, for a total value of $3,966,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 54,015 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,197,688. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 973,690 shares of company stock valued at $59,574,039 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 15.54% of the company’s stock.
DASH stock traded up $3.68 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $68.97. 2,683,074 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,378,428. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $62.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.43. DoorDash, Inc. has a 12 month low of $41.37 and a 12 month high of $87.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.41 and a beta of 1.51.
DoorDash (NYSE:DASH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.15. DoorDash had a negative return on equity of 14.00% and a negative net margin of 18.98%. The firm had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.92 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that DoorDash, Inc. will post -1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.
DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce.
