Sands Capital Ventures LLC Acquires New Position in Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT)

Sands Capital Ventures LLC bought a new stake in shares of Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000. Confluent comprises approximately 0.0% of Sands Capital Ventures LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CFLT. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Confluent by 720.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 272,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,170,000 after acquiring an additional 239,232 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Confluent by 3,176.6% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 149,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,215,000 after acquiring an additional 145,391 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of Confluent in the first quarter worth $5,322,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Confluent in the first quarter worth $507,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in shares of Confluent by 13.1% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 19,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $793,000 after acquiring an additional 2,235 shares during the last quarter. 40.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on CFLT. JMP Securities lowered their target price on shares of Confluent from $33.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Barclays lowered their price target on Confluent from $29.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Confluent in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price target on Confluent from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Confluent from $29.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Confluent presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.80.

Insider Buying and Selling

Confluent Trading Up 2.4 %

In related news, CAO Ying Christina Liu sold 3,496 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.82, for a total transaction of $100,754.72. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 135,924 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,917,329.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, CAO Ying Christina Liu sold 3,496 shares of Confluent stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.82, for a total transaction of $100,754.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 135,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,917,329.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CTO Chad Verbowski sold 5,949 shares of Confluent stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.58, for a total transaction of $134,328.42. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 460,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,401,386.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,123,737 shares of company stock worth $26,754,333. Corporate insiders own 22.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Confluent stock traded up $0.75 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $32.49. 2,673,130 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,801,646. The company has a current ratio of 5.27, a quick ratio of 5.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The company has a 50 day moving average of $24.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.35. Confluent, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.60 and a fifty-two week high of $34.39.

Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.36). The firm had revenue of $174.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $167.12 million. Confluent had a negative net margin of 77.61% and a negative return on equity of 56.31%. On average, research analysts expect that Confluent, Inc. will post -1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Confluent Profile

Confluent, Inc operates a data streaming platform in the United States and internationally. It offers Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native service for connecting and processing data; and Confluent Platform, an enterprise-grade self-managed software that connects and processes data in real-time with the foundational platform for data in motion.

