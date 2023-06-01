Saitama Price Hits $0.0009 (SAITAMA)

Saitama (SAITAMA) traded 2.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on May 31st. In the last week, Saitama has traded 1.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. Saitama has a total market cap of $39.93 million and approximately $635,581.37 worth of Saitama was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Saitama token can now be bought for about $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00006781 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.38 or 0.00019826 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.86 or 0.00025281 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0280 or 0.00000103 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.60 or 0.00016952 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001110 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27,145.42 or 1.00043283 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0254 or 0.00000094 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0251 or 0.00000093 BTC.

About Saitama

Saitama (CRYPTO:SAITAMA) is a token. Its genesis date was May 31st, 2021. Saitama’s total supply is 44,475,773,350 tokens and its circulating supply is 44,741,892,503 tokens. Saitama’s official Twitter account is @wearesaitama and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Saitama is https://reddit.com/r/wearesaitama. Saitama’s official website is linktr.ee/wearesaitama.

Buying and Selling Saitama

According to CryptoCompare, “Saitama (SAITAMA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Saitama has a current supply of 44,475,923,418.33631 with 44,373,557,869.62404 in circulation. The last known price of Saitama is 0.00091362 USD and is down -2.34 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 28 active market(s) with $758,359.01 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://linktr.ee/WeAreSaitama.”

