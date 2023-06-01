Royal Bank of Canada Trims Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) Target Price to C$51.00

Suncor Energy (TSE:SU – Get Rating) (NYSE:SU) had its price target lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from C$52.00 to C$51.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

SU has been the subject of several other reports. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of Suncor Energy from C$50.00 to C$47.00 in a report on Thursday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Suncor Energy from C$52.00 to C$53.00 in a report on Thursday, February 16th. CIBC raised their price target on shares of Suncor Energy from C$60.00 to C$62.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. CSFB decreased their price objective on shares of Suncor Energy from C$60.00 to C$56.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Suncor Energy from C$61.00 to C$58.00 in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$53.50.

Get Suncor Energy alerts:

Suncor Energy Price Performance

Shares of Suncor Energy stock opened at C$38.03 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$40.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$42.96. The firm has a market cap of C$49.82 billion, a PE ratio of 6.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.16. Suncor Energy has a 12-month low of C$36.38 and a 12-month high of C$53.62.

Suncor Energy Announces Dividend

Suncor Energy Company Profile

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 26th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 2nd. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.47%. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.61%.

(Get Rating)

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, transports, refines, and markets crude oil in Canada and internationally; markets petroleum and petrochemical products under the Petro-Canada name primarily in Canada.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Suncor Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Suncor Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.