Royal Bank of Canada Lowers LTC Properties (NYSE:LTC) Price Target to $32.00

LTC Properties (NYSE:LTC – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $37.00 to $32.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target indicates a potential downside of 0.40% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also commented on LTC. Barclays dropped their price objective on LTC Properties from $35.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. VNET Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of LTC Properties in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on LTC Properties in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on LTC Properties from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on LTC Properties from $40.00 to $36.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.00.

NYSE:LTC opened at $32.13 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $33.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 17.30 and a quick ratio of 17.30. LTC Properties has a 12 month low of $30.87 and a 12 month high of $45.49.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LTC. Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its position in LTC Properties by 3,395.0% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 699 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 679 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LTC Properties during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of LTC Properties by 108.1% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 999 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 519 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of LTC Properties by 145.6% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,071 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 635 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of LTC Properties by 282.1% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,047 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 773 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.68% of the company’s stock.

LTC Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in managing seniors housing and health care properties. It operates through the Texas, Michigan, Florida, Wisconsin, Colorado, and Remaining States geographic segments. The company was founded by Andre C. Dimitriadis on May 12, 1992 and is headquartered in Westlake Village, CA.

