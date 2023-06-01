Round Dollar (RD) Price Hits $5.15

Round Dollar (RD) traded up 0% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on May 31st. Over the last week, Round Dollar has traded 0% higher against the US dollar. One Round Dollar token can currently be purchased for about $5.15 or 0.00019033 BTC on major exchanges. Round Dollar has a total market cap of $1.93 billion and approximately $0.42 worth of Round Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Round Dollar

Round Dollar was first traded on July 19th, 2021. Round Dollar’s total supply is 15,994 tokens. Round Dollar’s official Twitter account is @onecashwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Round Dollar is onecash.asia.

Buying and Selling Round Dollar

According to CryptoCompare, “OneCash is a stablecoin centered global financial technology platform. Round Dollar (RD) is a synthetic stablecoin that anchors a basket of mainstream Asian currencies.Telegram”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Round Dollar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Round Dollar should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Round Dollar using one of the exchanges listed above.

