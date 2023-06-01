Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) Shares Bought by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) by 45.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,987,407 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,557,688 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 1.45% of Ross Stores worth $578,889,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ross Stores during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ross Stores in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ross Stores in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Elequin Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ross Stores in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, General Partner Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ross Stores in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ROST has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $123.00 target price on shares of Ross Stores in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of Ross Stores in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Ross Stores from $123.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Citigroup raised their price objective on Ross Stores from $116.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Ross Stores from $121.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ross Stores has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $117.76.

Ross Stores Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of ROST stock opened at $103.62 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $104.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $110.35. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 1-year low of $69.24 and a 1-year high of $122.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.44 billion, a PE ratio of 22.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The apparel retailer reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.48 billion. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 36.62% and a net margin of 8.19%. Ross Stores’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.97 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 4.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ross Stores Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 6th will be given a $0.335 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 5th. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.71%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Jeffrey P. Burrill sold 3,297 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.73, for a total value of $345,294.81. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 23,148 shares in the company, valued at $2,424,290.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Jeffrey P. Burrill sold 3,297 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.73, for a total transaction of $345,294.81. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 23,148 shares in the company, valued at $2,424,290.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Barbara Rentler sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.39, for a total value of $3,071,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 337,233 shares in the company, valued at $34,529,286.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 66,047 shares of company stock worth $7,019,265 over the last three months. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Ross Stores Profile

Ross Stores, Inc engages in the operation of off-price retail apparel and home accessories stores. Its products include branded and designer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions through the Dress for Less and dd’s DISCOUNTS brands. The company was founded by Stuart G. Moldaw in 1957 and is headquartered in Dublin, CA.

