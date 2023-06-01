Robinson (LON:RBN) Trading 1.6% Higher

Robinson plc (LON:RBN – Get Rating) shares rose 1.6% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 99.50 ($1.23) and last traded at GBX 95 ($1.17). Approximately 7,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 22% from the average daily volume of 8,992 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 93.50 ($1.16).

Robinson Stock Up 1.6 %

The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 94.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 91.25. The stock has a market capitalization of £15.91 million, a PE ratio of 678.57 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.64, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.36.

Robinson Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 6th will be given a dividend of GBX 3 ($0.04) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.07%. This is a positive change from Robinson’s previous dividend of $2.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 6th. Robinson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4,285.71%.

About Robinson

Robinson plc engages in the manufacture and sale of plastic and paperboard packaging products in the United Kingdom, Poland, Denmark, and internationally. The company provides various plastic packaging products comprising HDPE and PP bottles, and PET bottles; pots, tubs, and containers; caps, closures, and over caps; and various jars.

