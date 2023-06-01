Revvity (RVTY) & Its Competitors Financial Contrast

Revvity (NYSE:RVTY – Get Rating) is one of 44 public companies in the “Analytical instruments” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare Revvity to related companies based on the strength of its risk, earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Revvity and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Revvity 28.94% 11.17% 5.83% Revvity Competitors -298.81% -224.28% -17.23%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Revvity and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Revvity 0 0 1 0 3.00 Revvity Competitors 196 1126 1731 62 2.53

Volatility and Risk

As a group, “Analytical instruments” companies have a potential upside of 27.27%. Given Revvity’s peers higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Revvity has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Revvity has a beta of 1.1, meaning that its share price is 10% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Revvity’s peers have a beta of 1.03, meaning that their average share price is 3% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

85.2% of Revvity shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 55.8% of shares of all “Analytical instruments” companies are held by institutional investors. 0.5% of Revvity shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 15.5% of shares of all “Analytical instruments” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Revvity and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Revvity $3.02 billion $569.18 million 15.05 Revvity Competitors $1.12 billion -$234.91 million -33.95

Revvity has higher revenue and earnings than its peers. Revvity is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Dividends

Revvity pays an annual dividend of $0.28 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.2%. Revvity pays out 3.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Analytical instruments” companies pay a dividend yield of 0.5% and pay out 9.6% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

Summary

Revvity beats its peers on 11 of the 15 factors compared.

About Revvity

Revvity, Inc. engages in the provision of products, services, and solutions for diagnostics, food, environmental, life sciences, and applied markets. It operates through the following segments: Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment consists of technologies that help life sciences researchers better understand diseases and develop treatments. The Diagnostics segment offers instruments, reagents, assay platforms, and software to hospitals, medical labs, clinicians, and medical research professionals to help improve the health of families. The company was founded by Richard Scott Perkin and Charles W. Elmer on April 19, 1937, and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.

