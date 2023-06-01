Reviewing Frontier Investment (FICV) and Its Rivals

Frontier Investment (NASDAQ:FICV – Get Rating) is one of 705 publicly-traded companies in the “Holding & other investment offices” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare Frontier Investment to related businesses based on the strength of its risk, dividends, valuation, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

35.5% of Frontier Investment shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 66.9% of shares of all “Holding & other investment offices” companies are owned by institutional investors. 18.4% of shares of all “Holding & other investment offices” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

Frontier Investment has a beta of 0.01, suggesting that its share price is 99% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Frontier Investment’s competitors have a beta of 0.03, suggesting that their average share price is 97% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Frontier Investment N/A -43.31% 2.17% Frontier Investment Competitors -58.78% -66.95% -1.84%

Analyst Recommendations

This table compares Frontier Investment and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Frontier Investment and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Frontier Investment 0 0 0 0 N/A Frontier Investment Competitors 113 586 865 15 2.50

As a group, “Holding & other investment offices” companies have a potential upside of 75.15%. Given Frontier Investment’s competitors higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Frontier Investment has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Frontier Investment and its competitors revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Frontier Investment N/A $6.51 million 60.66 Frontier Investment Competitors $1.83 billion $28.41 million 0.62

Frontier Investment’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Frontier Investment. Frontier Investment is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Frontier Investment competitors beat Frontier Investment on 6 of the 10 factors compared.

About Frontier Investment

Frontier Investment Corp does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to search in the technology, digital media, e-commerce, financial technology, and digital services sectors in the Middle East, North Africa, Turkey, Sub-Saharan Africa, and South and Southeast Asia. Frontier Investment Corp was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Wilmington, Delaware.

