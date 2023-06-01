Research Analysts’ Upgrades for June 1st (AI, AYX, AZO, BLUE, BLX, BRLXF, CG, CHWY, CNVVY, CPHRF)

Research Analysts’ upgrades for Thursday, June 1st:

C3.ai (NYSE:AI) was upgraded by analysts at Wedbush from a neutral rating to an outperform rating. The firm currently has $50.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $24.00.

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) was upgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a neutral rating to a buy rating. They currently have $70.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $60.00.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO)

was upgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from an underperform rating to a neutral rating. They currently have $2,465.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $2,120.00.

bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) was upgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating. They currently have $8.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $7.00.

Boralex (TSE:BLX) was upgraded by analysts at CSFB from a neutral rating to an outperform rating. CSFB currently has C$50.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of C$45.00.

Boralex (OTCMKTS:BRLXF) was upgraded by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from a neutral rating to an outperform rating.

Centerra Gold (TSE:CG) was upgraded by analysts at Raymond James from a market perform rating to an outperform rating. Raymond James currently has C$11.00 target price on the stock.

Centerra Gold (TSE:CG) was upgraded by analysts at TD Securities from a hold rating to a buy rating. TD Securities currently has C$11.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of C$8.50.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) was upgraded by analysts at Gordon Haskett from a hold rating to a buy rating. Gordon Haskett currently has $40.00 price target on the stock.

ConvaTec Group (OTCMKTS:CNVVY) was upgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating.

Cipher Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:CPHRF) (TSE:CPH) was upgraded by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a hold rating to a buy rating.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) was upgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from a neutral rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $37.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $33.00.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) was upgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating. The firm currently has $180.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $165.00.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a neutral rating to an overweight rating. They currently have $360.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $340.00.

Equitrans Midstream (NYSE:ETRN) was upgraded by analysts at Wolfe Research from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating. The firm currently has $11.00 target price on the stock.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) was upgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a neutral rating to a buy rating. Bank of America Co. currently has $189.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $185.00.

Hawaiian (NASDAQ:HA) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

HeidelbergCement (OTCMKTS:HDELY) was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a neutral rating to an overweight rating.

Intercorp Financial Services (NYSE:IFS) was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a neutral rating to an overweight rating. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has $27.00 price target on the stock.

Jerónimo Martins, SGPS (OTCMKTS:JRONY) was upgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a neutral rating to a buy rating.

Kingsoft Cloud (NASDAQ:KC) was upgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a sell rating to a neutral rating. They currently have $4.50 price target on the stock.

Lear (NYSE:LEA) was upgraded by analysts at BNP Paribas from a neutral rating to an outperform rating.

Macy’s (NYSE:M) was upgraded by analysts at Gordon Haskett from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $18.00 price target on the stock.

MDU Resources Group (NYSE:MDU) was upgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from an underperform rating to a buy rating.

NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP) was upgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from an underperform rating to a neutral rating. They currently have $60.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $53.00.

Neste Oyj (OTCMKTS:NTOIY) was upgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from a neutral rating to a buy rating.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) was upgraded by analysts at Wolfe Research from an underperform rating to a peer perform rating.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) was upgraded by analysts at TD Cowen from a market perform rating to an outperform rating. The firm currently has $123.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $110.00.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP (NYSE:SBS) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

TFI International (NYSE:TFII) was upgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from a neutral rating to a buy rating. UBS Group AG currently has $143.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $113.00.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) was upgraded by analysts at Guggenheim from a neutral rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $226.00 price target on the stock.

Wolters Kluwer (OTCMKTS:WTKWY) was upgraded by analysts at BNP Paribas from a neutral rating to an outperform rating.

